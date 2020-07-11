/
apartments with washer dryer
302 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE NOW!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr #104
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr #104 Available 08/15/20 TEMPLE TERRACE: Gated Community! Convenient to USF - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Spacious one bedroom, ground floor condo fronting on the sand volley ball court! Kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10908 N 61st St
10908 North 61st Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
3/3 Gorgeous Pool Home in Temple Terrace!! Step into a warm and inviting foyer overlooking the living room with custom built cabinetry with bookshelves not to mention a large picture window.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
34 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12216 n 59th st
12216 North 59th Street, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Interior Designed Townhome - Property Id: 79942 Move in Costs: Security Deposit : $1200 First Month's Rent:$1150) Admin fee: $150.00 Background & Credit Check: $45.00 Per Applicant Schedule a showing: www.reside-here.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE
5022 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Ready to move in spacious 2bd/2ba condo with relaxing views of the pool. Located on the second floor with porcelain tiles throughout the unit. Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Watcher and Dryer located within the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
13401 arbor pointe circle
13401 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
814 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
13287 arbor pointe circle
13287 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE
13919 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1525 sqft
(No Pets Allowed) - Like NEW, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, huge lanai, 1 car garage, 1525sf townhome.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8329 PINE RIVER ROAD
8329 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Townhouse in the community of Hidden River Townhomes. Water included in rent! It is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Property is conveniently located near I-75, Tel-Com Park, and USF.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
11 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
