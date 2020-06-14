/
1 bedroom apartments
176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL
11 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE
13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
812 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
15 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.
1 Unit Available
13401 arbor pointe circle
13401 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
814 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Tampa Palms
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
778 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
71 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
24 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
665 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Tampa Palms
48 Units Available
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms
5100 Live Oaks Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
836 sqft
In prestigious Tampa Palms area. Larger apartments with walk-in closets and updated kitchens. On-site tennis, volleyball and baseball court. Concierge service, business center and a gym available. Playground and pool. Pet-friendly.
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1012 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
