3 bedroom apartments
362 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
19 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 East 130th Avenue
6109 East 130th Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2491 sqft
Temple Terrace Pool Home - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Raintree community. In-ground pool with pool service included. 2 car garage. (RLNE5677282)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1326 N Riverhills Dr
1326 North Riverhills Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
Please call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 Lovely, spacious home on a corner lot. Tiled entry with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Wow! Expanded floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This layout offers lots of space for creativity.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
9 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1169 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8609 CHINABERRY DRIVE
8609 Chinaberry Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1654 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7018 SARVIS STREET
7018 Sarvis Street, Hillsborough County, FL
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE
13956 Snapper Fin Ln, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1704 sqft
Tiled 1st Floor ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Granite Countertops ~ Washer and Dryer Included ~ Wooded Views ~ This quaint 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome has plenty of room with tasteful finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5049 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE
5049 Sunridge Palms Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2075 sqft
Huge (2,075 sq. ft air conditioned/2,190 with 2 screened lanai's included) 3 floor condominium with 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms have their own full bathroom. Screened 1st floor lanai.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7008 Aspen Ave.
7008 Aspen Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM WITH BONUS ROOM AND "MAN CAVE" - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Temple Park also includes a huge bonus room and separate "Man Cave". HUGE yard with lots of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
$
Tampa Palms
9 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
73 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Tampa Palms
46 Units Available
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms
5100 Live Oaks Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1510 sqft
In prestigious Tampa Palms area. Larger apartments with walk-in closets and updated kitchens. On-site tennis, volleyball and baseball court. Concierge service, business center and a gym available. Playground and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
