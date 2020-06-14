150 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temple Terrace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11712 Raintree Lake Ln Apt C
11712 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Rent this Raintree Village Condo in Temple Terrace. This unit is situated on the second floor overlooking the community pool and is very close to the Tennis and Hand Ball Courts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.

1 of 24

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12414 N 58th St #68
12414 North 58th Street, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/1.5Ba Two Story Condo - ** Near USF ** Ask for December Special - This great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is centrally located near everything...
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
72 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Meadows
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$881
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
2 Units Available
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Cats and dogs allowed. Near shops and restaurants at University Square Mall. Right next to the University of South Florida.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Tampa
1 Unit Available
3305 Sanchez St
3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.
City Guide for Temple Terrace, FL

Hola, Temple Terrace apartment hunters! Situated adjacent to Tampa Bay along the scenic Hillsborough River, Temple Terrace is a popular hometown for Floridians of all shapes and sizes who appreciate high-quality apartments at low-budget prices. Looking to land a primo apartment for rent in Temple Terrace? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve mapped out for you, because the apartment of your dreams may be just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Temple Terrace? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Known as “Tree City, USA” for its abundance of majestic live oak trees, Temple Terrace also boasts some of the Tampa area’s most affordable apartments for rent. Whether you’re looking for a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) loft or townhouse, a cozy studio, or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of options. Interested in going the budget-minded route? Cheap apartments for rent in Temple Terrace often come equipped with surprisingly legit amenities (pool, gym, patio, walk-in closet, updated interiors, etc). Meanwhile, high-rollers on a budget will be happy to know that even the most luxurious rentals in the city usually cost less.

Bringing along a furry four-legged amigo to your sweet new apartment/townhouse/rental home? Pet policies differ from location to location, but you’ll be glad to know that pet friendly rental properties are surprisingly easy to come by in “the Terrace.” As long as you’re willing to fork over an extra in rent each month, many landlords allow you to board up with cats, dogs, fish, ferrets, land crabs, dancing hamsters, and roving, tourist-devouring alligators alike. Short-term lease deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, although they, too, usually cost an extra chunk of change in rent each month.

Wondering which part of town is best for you? Similar to its Hillsborough County neighbors, Tampa and Plant City, Temple Terrace is home to a mixture of neighborhoods. Some of the more popular neighborhoods for include the ‘hoods just east of 56th street near the river and the Bullard Parkway/Morris Bridge Road area around Florida College.

Looking to have some fun in Temple Terrace? Hillsborough County is also home a plethora of parks, trails, theme/adventure parks, sporting events, boating, fishing, swimming hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, galleries, eateries, and nightlife venues. Whether you’re 12 or 102 (or one of the handful of peeps in between those ages), you’ll never run of things to do while living it up in Temple Terrace.

So, what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your Sunshine State dream dwellings, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Temple Terrace, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temple Terrace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

