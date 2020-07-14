All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Stone Creek

13275 Arbor Pointe Circle · (813) 548-6459
Location

13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13401-202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 13389-103 · Avail. now

$1,164

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 13389-102 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,184

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13405-201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 13374-203 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
parking
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area, sparkling swimming pool & hot tub. We have upgraded the interiors of our homes, to include newly refinished counter tops in the kitchen and bath area, hard wood cabinetry throughout new carpet and wood look vinyl plank floors as well as new brushed nickel lighting and plumbing fixtures. Ceramic tile foyers, kitchen, and baths available in select units. All of our apartment homes come equipped with full size washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Another featured benefit is that our community is professionally managed by TM Realty Services with excellent management and maintenance team onsite & available when you need us in an emergency.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet, $25 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 55lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Creek have any available units?
Stone Creek has 8 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stone Creek have?
Some of Stone Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Creek is pet friendly.
Does Stone Creek offer parking?
Yes, Stone Creek offers parking.
Does Stone Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stone Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Creek have a pool?
Yes, Stone Creek has a pool.
Does Stone Creek have accessible units?
No, Stone Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Stone Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stone Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Stone Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stone Creek has units with air conditioning.
