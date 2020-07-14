Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub tennis court parking

Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area, sparkling swimming pool & hot tub. We have upgraded the interiors of our homes, to include newly refinished counter tops in the kitchen and bath area, hard wood cabinetry throughout new carpet and wood look vinyl plank floors as well as new brushed nickel lighting and plumbing fixtures. Ceramic tile foyers, kitchen, and baths available in select units. All of our apartment homes come equipped with full size washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Another featured benefit is that our community is professionally managed by TM Realty Services with excellent management and maintenance team onsite & available when you need us in an emergency.