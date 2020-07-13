/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:37 AM
338 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with pool
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE NOW!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr #104
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr #104 Available 08/15/20 TEMPLE TERRACE: Gated Community! Convenient to USF - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Spacious one bedroom, ground floor condo fronting on the sand volley ball court! Kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open
1326 N Riverhills Dr
1326 North Riverhills Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2549 sqft
Please call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 Lovely, spacious home on a corner lot. Tiled entry with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Wow! Expanded floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This layout offers lots of space for creativity.
10908 N 61st St
10908 North 61st Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
3/3 Gorgeous Pool Home in Temple Terrace!! Step into a warm and inviting foyer overlooking the living room with custom built cabinetry with bookshelves not to mention a large picture window.
13213 SANCTUARY COVE DR
13213 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1093 sqft
CONDO FOR RENT - NICELY FURNISHED YOU WILL JUST NEED TO BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! TILED FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES DECRATIVE FIREPLACE ENJOY LIVING AT THE PRESERVE!!! I MILE FROM U.S.F.
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
12216 n 59th st
12216 North 59th Street, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Interior Designed Townhome - Property Id: 79942 Move in Costs: Security Deposit : $1200 First Month's Rent:$1150) Admin fee: $150.00 Background & Credit Check: $45.00 Per Applicant Schedule a showing: www.reside-here.
5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE
5022 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Ready to move in spacious 2bd/2ba condo with relaxing views of the pool. Located on the second floor with porcelain tiles throughout the unit. Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Watcher and Dryer located within the unit.
5040 terrace palms cir
5040 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
879 sqft
Terrace Palms Condominiums is a 100 unit community located on 50th Street next to the University of South Florida. It is home to families of all ages. Each unit is individually owned and is approximately 800 square feet of living space.
13401 arbor pointe circle
13401 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
814 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
13287 arbor pointe circle
13287 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE
13919 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1525 sqft
(No Pets Allowed) - Like NEW, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, huge lanai, 1 car garage, 1525sf townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,408
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
