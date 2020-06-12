/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
278 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1313 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11712 Raintree Lake Ln Apt C
11712 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Rent this Raintree Village Condo in Temple Terrace. This unit is situated on the second floor overlooking the community pool and is very close to the Tennis and Hand Ball Courts.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5205 OAK CHARTER COURT
5205 Oak Charter Court, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1159 sqft
AFFORDABLE 2 BEDROOM /2 FULL BATHROOM LOFT STYLE CONDOMINIUM IN CHARTER MILL TOWNHOMES WITH FENCED BACK YARD, CEMENT PATIO AND ATTACHED SHED AREA FOR STORAGE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE
6310 Treetop Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in beautiful Raintree Manor. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome in a quiet community surrounded by large oak trees. Townhome offers a 1-car garage (attached). Two-story townhomes offers over 1,100 sq ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE
13210 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE
5106 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
945 sqft
You'll love this immaculate 2/2 Single story villa. Great location in the quiet and highly desirable community of TEMPLE TERRACE, which is located just minutes from the University of South Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1097 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5040 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE
5040 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
879 sqft
Renovated second floor condo in Terrace Palms! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with walk in closets has new EVERYTHING and is move in ready. Washer and dryer included! Walking distance to USF, restaurants and shopping plazas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13287 arbor pointe circle
13287 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
1 of 24
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12414 N 58th St #68
12414 North 58th Street, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
2Br/1.5Ba Two Story Condo - ** Near USF ** Ask for December Special - This great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is centrally located near everything...
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
6 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
926 sqft
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
73 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Similar Pages
Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace 3 BedroomsTemple Terrace Accessible ApartmentsTemple Terrace Apartments with Balcony
Temple Terrace Apartments with GarageTemple Terrace Apartments with GymTemple Terrace Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple Terrace Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTemple Terrace Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL