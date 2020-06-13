Apartment List
338 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11712 Raintree Lake Ln Apt C
11712 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Rent this Raintree Village Condo in Temple Terrace. This unit is situated on the second floor overlooking the community pool and is very close to the Tennis and Hand Ball Courts.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 East 130th Avenue
6109 East 130th Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2491 sqft
Temple Terrace Pool Home - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Raintree community. In-ground pool with pool service included. 2 car garage. (RLNE5677282)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE
13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE
6310 Treetop Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in beautiful Raintree Manor. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome in a quiet community surrounded by large oak trees. Townhome offers a 1-car garage (attached). Two-story townhomes offers over 1,100 sq ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE
5106 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
945 sqft
You'll love this immaculate 2/2 Single story villa. Great location in the quiet and highly desirable community of TEMPLE TERRACE, which is located just minutes from the University of South Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8609 CHINABERRY DRIVE
8609 Chinaberry Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1654 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7018 SARVIS STREET
7018 Sarvis Street, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1436 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5040 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE
5040 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
879 sqft
Renovated second floor condo in Terrace Palms! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with walk in closets has new EVERYTHING and is move in ready. Washer and dryer included! Walking distance to USF, restaurants and shopping plazas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13401 arbor pointe circle
13401 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
814 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5049 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE
5049 Sunridge Palms Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2075 sqft
Huge (2,075 sq. ft air conditioned/2,190 with 2 screened lanai's included) 3 floor condominium with 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms have their own full bathroom. Screened 1st floor lanai.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Temple Terrace, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Temple Terrace renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

