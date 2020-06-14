210 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 54

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
11 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE
13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE
13210 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
13401 arbor pointe circle
13401 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
814 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
13287 arbor pointe circle
13287 Arbor Pointe Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with serene view of nature. Private entrance, private view from all windows and patio. Wood cabinets throughout, Front load washer and dryer included. Water / sewer / trash. Privately owned condo.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
5 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Meadows
16 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
73 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
City Guide for Temple Terrace, FL

Hola, Temple Terrace apartment hunters! Situated adjacent to Tampa Bay along the scenic Hillsborough River, Temple Terrace is a popular hometown for Floridians of all shapes and sizes who appreciate high-quality apartments at low-budget prices. Looking to land a primo apartment for rent in Temple Terrace? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve mapped out for you, because the apartment of your dreams may be just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Temple Terrace? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Known as “Tree City, USA” for its abundance of majestic live oak trees, Temple Terrace also boasts some of the Tampa area’s most affordable apartments for rent. Whether you’re looking for a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) loft or townhouse, a cozy studio, or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of options. Interested in going the budget-minded route? Cheap apartments for rent in Temple Terrace often come equipped with surprisingly legit amenities (pool, gym, patio, walk-in closet, updated interiors, etc). Meanwhile, high-rollers on a budget will be happy to know that even the most luxurious rentals in the city usually cost less.

Bringing along a furry four-legged amigo to your sweet new apartment/townhouse/rental home? Pet policies differ from location to location, but you’ll be glad to know that pet friendly rental properties are surprisingly easy to come by in “the Terrace.” As long as you’re willing to fork over an extra in rent each month, many landlords allow you to board up with cats, dogs, fish, ferrets, land crabs, dancing hamsters, and roving, tourist-devouring alligators alike. Short-term lease deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, although they, too, usually cost an extra chunk of change in rent each month.

Wondering which part of town is best for you? Similar to its Hillsborough County neighbors, Tampa and Plant City, Temple Terrace is home to a mixture of neighborhoods. Some of the more popular neighborhoods for include the ‘hoods just east of 56th street near the river and the Bullard Parkway/Morris Bridge Road area around Florida College.

Looking to have some fun in Temple Terrace? Hillsborough County is also home a plethora of parks, trails, theme/adventure parks, sporting events, boating, fishing, swimming hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, galleries, eateries, and nightlife venues. Whether you’re 12 or 102 (or one of the handful of peeps in between those ages), you’ll never run of things to do while living it up in Temple Terrace.

So, what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your Sunshine State dream dwellings, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Temple Terrace, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Temple Terrace renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

