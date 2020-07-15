/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL
1 Unit Available
13213 SANCTUARY COVE DR
13213 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1093 sqft
CONDO FOR RENT - NICELY FURNISHED YOU WILL JUST NEED TO BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! TILED FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES DECRATIVE FIREPLACE ENJOY LIVING AT THE PRESERVE!!! I MILE FROM U.S.F.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Terrace
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
Results within 10 miles of Temple Terrace
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
51 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,452
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Channel District
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,634
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
26 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
46 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hyde Park North
2117 West Dekle Avenue
2117 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
641 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Historic Hyde Park, Tampa. Fully furnished unit. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellswood
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102
8728 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
581 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNISHED - INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER! Beautifully FURNISHED 1 Bed / 1 Bath Grand Reserve Condo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Island
763 Cruise View Drive
763 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
970 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath fully furnished large condo in the gated community of Island Place. All furniture less than 1 year old and in brand new condition.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1085 sqft
Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676 Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park North
345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810
345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
345 Bayshore Blvd Condo for RENT! Prime location with spectacular views! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot.
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Island
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1614 sqft
Furnished Townhome Behind the Gates! Beautifully appointed 3BR/2.5BTH + Bonus Room and 2 car garage. No neighbors above or below in this well appointed townhome. Located on Harbour Island, the hottest market in Tampa.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Davis Islands
100 W DAVIS BOULEVARD
100 West Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,900
5318 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean estate built on 4 lots at prestigious Davis Islands!. Available furnished for short or long term rentals; minutes from downtown Tampa. Enjoy living in complete relaxed elegance on this 5 Bed, 4.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Westchester Hills Lane
419 Westchester Hills Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3347 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico.
