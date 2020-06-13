324 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL

Hola, Temple Terrace apartment hunters! Situated adjacent to Tampa Bay along the scenic Hillsborough River, Temple Terrace is a popular hometown for Floridians of all shapes and sizes who appreciate high-quality apartments at low-budget prices. Looking to land a primo apartment for rent in Temple Terrace? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve mapped out for you, because the apartment of your dreams may be just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Temple Terrace? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Known as “Tree City, USA” for its abundance of majestic live oak trees, Temple Terrace also boasts some of the Tampa area’s most affordable apartments for rent. Whether you’re looking for a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) loft or townhouse, a cozy studio, or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of options. Interested in going the budget-minded route? Cheap apartments for rent in Temple Terrace often come equipped with surprisingly legit amenities (pool, gym, patio, walk-in closet, updated interiors, etc). Meanwhile, high-rollers on a budget will be happy to know that even the most luxurious rentals in the city usually cost less.

Bringing along a furry four-legged amigo to your sweet new apartment/townhouse/rental home? Pet policies differ from location to location, but you’ll be glad to know that pet friendly rental properties are surprisingly easy to come by in “the Terrace.” As long as you’re willing to fork over an extra in rent each month, many landlords allow you to board up with cats, dogs, fish, ferrets, land crabs, dancing hamsters, and roving, tourist-devouring alligators alike. Short-term lease deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, although they, too, usually cost an extra chunk of change in rent each month.

Wondering which part of town is best for you? Similar to its Hillsborough County neighbors, Tampa and Plant City, Temple Terrace is home to a mixture of neighborhoods. Some of the more popular neighborhoods for include the ‘hoods just east of 56th street near the river and the Bullard Parkway/Morris Bridge Road area around Florida College.

Looking to have some fun in Temple Terrace? Hillsborough County is also home a plethora of parks, trails, theme/adventure parks, sporting events, boating, fishing, swimming hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, galleries, eateries, and nightlife venues. Whether you’re 12 or 102 (or one of the handful of peeps in between those ages), you’ll never run of things to do while living it up in Temple Terrace.

So, what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your Sunshine State dream dwellings, and happy hunting! See more