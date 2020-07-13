Apartment List
373 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,

1 Unit Available
1326 N Riverhills Dr
1326 North Riverhills Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2549 sqft
Please call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 Lovely, spacious home on a corner lot. Tiled entry with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Wow! Expanded floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This layout offers lots of space for creativity.

1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
6 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
2 Units Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
32 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
24 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
2 Units Available
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tampa Commons in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 Unit Available
13919 RIVER WILLOW PLACE
13919 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1525 sqft
(No Pets Allowed) - Like NEW, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, huge lanai, 1 car garage, 1525sf townhome.

1 Unit Available
8329 PINE RIVER ROAD
8329 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Townhouse in the community of Hidden River Townhomes. Water included in rent! It is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Property is conveniently located near I-75, Tel-Com Park, and USF.
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$931
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
8 Units Available
Hunters Green
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
18 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
10 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
14 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
City Guide for Temple Terrace, FL

Hola, Temple Terrace apartment hunters! Situated adjacent to Tampa Bay along the scenic Hillsborough River, Temple Terrace is a popular hometown for Floridians of all shapes and sizes who appreciate high-quality apartments at low-budget prices. Looking to land a primo apartment for rent in Temple Terrace? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve mapped out for you, because the apartment of your dreams may be just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Temple Terrace? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Known as “Tree City, USA” for its abundance of majestic live oak trees, Temple Terrace also boasts some of the Tampa area’s most affordable apartments for rent. Whether you’re looking for a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) loft or townhouse, a cozy studio, or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of options. Interested in going the budget-minded route? Cheap apartments for rent in Temple Terrace often come equipped with surprisingly legit amenities (pool, gym, patio, walk-in closet, updated interiors, etc). Meanwhile, high-rollers on a budget will be happy to know that even the most luxurious rentals in the city usually cost less.

Bringing along a furry four-legged amigo to your sweet new apartment/townhouse/rental home? Pet policies differ from location to location, but you’ll be glad to know that pet friendly rental properties are surprisingly easy to come by in “the Terrace.” As long as you’re willing to fork over an extra in rent each month, many landlords allow you to board up with cats, dogs, fish, ferrets, land crabs, dancing hamsters, and roving, tourist-devouring alligators alike. Short-term lease deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, although they, too, usually cost an extra chunk of change in rent each month.

Wondering which part of town is best for you? Similar to its Hillsborough County neighbors, Tampa and Plant City, Temple Terrace is home to a mixture of neighborhoods. Some of the more popular neighborhoods for include the ‘hoods just east of 56th street near the river and the Bullard Parkway/Morris Bridge Road area around Florida College.

Looking to have some fun in Temple Terrace? Hillsborough County is also home a plethora of parks, trails, theme/adventure parks, sporting events, boating, fishing, swimming hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, galleries, eateries, and nightlife venues. Whether you’re 12 or 102 (or one of the handful of peeps in between those ages), you’ll never run of things to do while living it up in Temple Terrace.

So, what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your Sunshine State dream dwellings, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temple Terrace, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

