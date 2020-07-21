9806 N 46TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage conveniently located to USF Area. This home has tile in the main living areas and the master bedroom, laminate in the two additional bedrooms. Walk in closet in the master, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Automatic garage door opener. Central heat and air, living room/dining room as you enter the home and a family room off the kitchen area. Fresh paint inside and out, sliding patio doors lead to a deck on the back for relaxing, fenced back yard, circular driveway for ease of entereing and exiting the property.Kitchen is spacious with a large bar area great for a few barstools. Beautiful master bath with custom tile work. Home has a 10 x 10 storage shed on the property for additional storage. Application fee applies to all adults over 18 in the household. $1495.00 Security deposit. Security deposit due at signing of the lease.