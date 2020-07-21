All apartments in Tampa
9806 N 46TH STREET
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

9806 N 46TH STREET

9806 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9806 North 46th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage conveniently located to USF Area. This home has tile in the main living areas and the master bedroom, laminate in the two additional bedrooms. Walk in closet in the master, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Automatic garage door opener. Central heat and air, living room/dining room as you enter the home and a family room off the kitchen area. Fresh paint inside and out, sliding patio doors lead to a deck on the back for relaxing, fenced back yard, circular driveway for ease of entereing and exiting the property.Kitchen is spacious with a large bar area great for a few barstools. Beautiful master bath with custom tile work. Home has a 10 x 10 storage shed on the property for additional storage. Application fee applies to all adults over 18 in the household. $1495.00 Security deposit. Security deposit due at signing of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 N 46TH STREET have any available units?
9806 N 46TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 N 46TH STREET have?
Some of 9806 N 46TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 N 46TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9806 N 46TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 N 46TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9806 N 46TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9806 N 46TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9806 N 46TH STREET offers parking.
Does 9806 N 46TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 N 46TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 N 46TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9806 N 46TH STREET has a pool.
Does 9806 N 46TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9806 N 46TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 N 46TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9806 N 46TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
