9801 N Aster Ave B

Updated Two Bedroom for Rent in North Tampa - Property Id: 129136



Two bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in North Tampa! This apartment was just updated with new flooring in both bedrooms, new bathroom fixtures, and new paint throughout.



The back yard is fully fenced and has washer/dryer hookups.



A successful applicant will meet these criteria:



Total household monthly income of minimum 2.5x rent payments;

Able to provide proof of income;

Credit score of 575 or above. (If credit is below 600, additional security deposit will be required.)

No recent evictions;

No history of habitually late rent payments;

Honesty in your application. If you put down false or misleading information, your application will be rejected immediately.



We encourage you not to apply if you have recently been evicted or have difficulty paying rent on time each month.



Security Deposit ($850) and 1st month's rent ($850) are due upon signing of the lease.



Pets allowed. A $200 one-time non-refundable per pet fee is required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129136

