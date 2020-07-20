All apartments in Tampa
9801 N Aster Ave B
9801 N Aster Ave B

9801 N Aster Av a B · No Longer Available
Location

9801 N Aster Av a B, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Updated Two Bedroom for Rent in North Tampa - Property Id: 129136

Two bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in North Tampa! This apartment was just updated with new flooring in both bedrooms, new bathroom fixtures, and new paint throughout.

The back yard is fully fenced and has washer/dryer hookups.

A successful applicant will meet these criteria:

Total household monthly income of minimum 2.5x rent payments;
Able to provide proof of income;
Credit score of 575 or above. (If credit is below 600, additional security deposit will be required.)
No recent evictions;
No history of habitually late rent payments;
Honesty in your application. If you put down false or misleading information, your application will be rejected immediately.

We encourage you not to apply if you have recently been evicted or have difficulty paying rent on time each month.

Security Deposit ($850) and 1st month's rent ($850) are due upon signing of the lease.

Pets allowed. A $200 one-time non-refundable per pet fee is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129136
Property Id 129136

(RLNE4949335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 N Aster Ave B have any available units?
9801 N Aster Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 N Aster Ave B have?
Some of 9801 N Aster Ave B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 N Aster Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
9801 N Aster Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 N Aster Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 N Aster Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 9801 N Aster Ave B offer parking?
No, 9801 N Aster Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 9801 N Aster Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 N Aster Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 N Aster Ave B have a pool?
No, 9801 N Aster Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 9801 N Aster Ave B have accessible units?
No, 9801 N Aster Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 N Aster Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9801 N Aster Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
