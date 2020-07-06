912 E ROBSON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SPACIOUS COMPLETELY UPDATED, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled on a quiet, oak lined street in the quaint neighborhood of Seminole Heights. This bungalow boasts ALL NEW updates, including a new roof, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, interior & exterior paint, new kitchen & bathrooms, new lighting, all new windows and landscaping. The bedrooms feature tons of natural light with views to the outdoor deck and private backyard. There are two beautifully updated, designer bathrooms. The master en suite offers a huge walk in shower, double vanity and a spacious walk in closet. The charming kitchen with unique details, includes expansive granite countertops, tons of cabinets, designer faucet & an amazing view to the beautiful oak overlooking the home. The living area features gorgeous windows and crown molding details. All new, wood-style flooring is showcased throughout the home. The large, fenced-in, backyard completes the home and offers an opportunity to personalize it to make it your own private oasis. This home is a showstopper. Within minutes from the interstate, shopping & restaurants... a great place to call home. Hurry, this completely updated house will be gone before you blink!!