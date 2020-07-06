All apartments in Tampa
912 E ROBSON STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

912 E ROBSON STREET

912 East Robson Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 East Robson Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS COMPLETELY UPDATED, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled on a quiet, oak lined street in the quaint neighborhood of Seminole Heights. This bungalow boasts ALL NEW updates, including a new roof, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, interior & exterior paint, new kitchen & bathrooms, new lighting, all new windows and landscaping. The bedrooms feature tons of natural light with views to the outdoor deck and private backyard. There are two beautifully updated, designer bathrooms. The master en suite offers a huge walk in shower, double vanity and a spacious walk in closet. The charming kitchen with unique details, includes expansive granite countertops, tons of cabinets, designer faucet & an amazing view to the beautiful oak overlooking the home. The living area features gorgeous windows and crown molding details. All new, wood-style flooring is showcased throughout the home. The large, fenced-in, backyard completes the home and offers an opportunity to personalize it to make it your own private oasis. This home is a showstopper. Within minutes from the interstate, shopping & restaurants... a great place to call home. Hurry, this completely updated house will be gone before you blink!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E ROBSON STREET have any available units?
912 E ROBSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E ROBSON STREET have?
Some of 912 E ROBSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E ROBSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
912 E ROBSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E ROBSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 912 E ROBSON STREET offer parking?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 912 E ROBSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E ROBSON STREET have a pool?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 912 E ROBSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E ROBSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 E ROBSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

