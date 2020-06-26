912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access sauna

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in the heart of the Channel District. The B-1-U model. 1.170 sqft of space in The Place at Channelside is Block construction all the way up. Polished concrete floors, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Solid wood cabinetry. Large walk-in closet in master. Washer and Dryer included. 1 secure designated parking spot included in rental. Views of the cruise ships and Channel District from your covered Patio. Building Amenities include: Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Gym, Concierge, Clubhouse, Billiards, and Sundeck. Within minutes of the Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Amalie Arena, USF Medical School, Curtis Hixon Park, Publix, Starbucks, Museums, Crosstown Expressway, I 275, and the new Water Street Development. Rent includes: Internet, Basic Cable, Trash, and 1 Parking Spot.