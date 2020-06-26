All apartments in Tampa
912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE

912 Channelside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
sauna
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in the heart of the Channel District. The B-1-U model. 1.170 sqft of space in The Place at Channelside is Block construction all the way up. Polished concrete floors, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Solid wood cabinetry. Large walk-in closet in master. Washer and Dryer included. 1 secure designated parking spot included in rental. Views of the cruise ships and Channel District from your covered Patio. Building Amenities include: Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Gym, Concierge, Clubhouse, Billiards, and Sundeck. Within minutes of the Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Amalie Arena, USF Medical School, Curtis Hixon Park, Publix, Starbucks, Museums, Crosstown Expressway, I 275, and the new Water Street Development. Rent includes: Internet, Basic Cable, Trash, and 1 Parking Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
