908 ROME AVENUE S

Rare opportunity to live on ROME AVENUE between HYDE PARK VILLAGE and BAYSHORE BOULEVARD. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath FEE SIMPLE/NO HOA/NO REQUIRED FLOOD INSURANCE/GATED TOWNHOUSE with TWO CAR GARAGE, garage storage and additional driveway and street parking. A tastefully renovated hidden gem within historic Hyde Park, 908 Rome #3 offers a private, tranquil oasis complete with modern luxury upgrades and finishes. Gated courtyard entry with intercom and remote opening gate provide security and convenience. Private ground-level patio and upper-level deck terraces. 10ft+ ceilings throughout and newly refinished real wood floors enhance the open floor plan. Plentiful natural light and custom plantation shutters throughout. Newly renovated GOURMET KITCHEN with stainless appliances, stunning custom backsplash, granite countertops and large waterfall island with stainless under-mount sink. Exceptional master suite with tray ceilings and custom closet built-ins. Freshly renovated en-suite boasts a dual showerhead steam shower w/ Kholer Bluetooth speaker showerheads, garden tub and his-and-hers oversized sinks. The two additional bedrooms, one downstairs leading into the private garden, have newly renovated en-suite bathrooms. Further custom upgrades include new Berber bedroom carpeting, custom crown molding and railings.New TPO reflective roof 2017. HVAC replaced 2015.Nest thermostat, new modern light fixtures/LED lighting,wired for monitored security system & home sound.Award-winning Gorrie/Wilson/Plant school district. Property may be leased in a turn-key furnished manner for an additional $1200 per month. Photos do not represent current furnishings.