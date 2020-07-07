All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

908 ROME AVENUE S

908 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

908 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity to live on ROME AVENUE between HYDE PARK VILLAGE and BAYSHORE BOULEVARD. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath FEE SIMPLE/NO HOA/NO REQUIRED FLOOD INSURANCE/GATED TOWNHOUSE with TWO CAR GARAGE, garage storage and additional driveway and street parking. A tastefully renovated hidden gem within historic Hyde Park, 908 Rome #3 offers a private, tranquil oasis complete with modern luxury upgrades and finishes. Gated courtyard entry with intercom and remote opening gate provide security and convenience. Private ground-level patio and upper-level deck terraces. 10ft+ ceilings throughout and newly refinished real wood floors enhance the open floor plan. Plentiful natural light and custom plantation shutters throughout. Newly renovated GOURMET KITCHEN with stainless appliances, stunning custom backsplash, granite countertops and large waterfall island with stainless under-mount sink. Exceptional master suite with tray ceilings and custom closet built-ins. Freshly renovated en-suite boasts a dual showerhead steam shower w/ Kholer Bluetooth speaker showerheads, garden tub and his-and-hers oversized sinks. The two additional bedrooms, one downstairs leading into the private garden, have newly renovated en-suite bathrooms. Further custom upgrades include new Berber bedroom carpeting, custom crown molding and railings.New TPO reflective roof 2017. HVAC replaced 2015.Nest thermostat, new modern light fixtures/LED lighting,wired for monitored security system & home sound.Award-winning Gorrie/Wilson/Plant school district. Property may be leased in a turn-key furnished manner for an additional $1200 per month. Photos do not represent current furnishings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 ROME AVENUE S have any available units?
908 ROME AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 ROME AVENUE S have?
Some of 908 ROME AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 ROME AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
908 ROME AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 ROME AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 908 ROME AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 908 ROME AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 908 ROME AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 908 ROME AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 ROME AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 ROME AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 908 ROME AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 908 ROME AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 908 ROME AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 908 ROME AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 ROME AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

