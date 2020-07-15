902 VILLA VENICIA WAY

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Live well at Villa Venezia. Perfectly located in the heart of Davis Islands, this residence offers spectacular amenities, an incredible level of style and sought after location that boasts an incomparable vantage point. Conveniently connected. Enjoy a morning stroll down Davis Blvd. for a cup of coffee, an afternoon run with your dog at the local bark park or an intimate evening at one of the Island's hottest dining spots. Features include: Elegant Hardwood floors, upgraded appliances, Crown Molding, 10' Ceilings Throughout, Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinets and Surround Sound & FIOS availability.