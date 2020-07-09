All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8717 North Dexter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8717 North Dexter Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8717 North Dexter Avenue

8717 North Dexter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8717 North Dexter Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home that offers 2 bedrooms, plus a lanai! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have any available units?
8717 North Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8717 North Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8717 North Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 North Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 North Dexter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue offer parking?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 North Dexter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8717 North Dexter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College