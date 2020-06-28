All apartments in Tampa
8608 Buttonbush Court

Location

8608 Buttonbush Court, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Luxury Living without the Luxury price! ! Looking for open floor plan? Here ya go. Walk in and you find the welcoming entrance way that leads to the dining room and family room combo! Built ins through out the house along with designer shelving throughout. Large eat in kitchen over looks the divided family room and dining room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have any available units?
8608 Buttonbush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8608 Buttonbush Court currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Buttonbush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Buttonbush Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Buttonbush Court is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court offer parking?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have a pool?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have accessible units?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Buttonbush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 Buttonbush Court does not have units with air conditioning.
