8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

Beautiful Townhouse located in Tampa Palms/New Tampa area. Ready and available for occupancy August 1st. Just minutes away from I-75, USF area, movies, shopping centers, restaurant and much more. Inside this unit you will find utility room with washer and dryer included. Half bathroom located downstairs for the convenience of your guests. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their private bathrooms. Spacious closets. Community offers pool and gated entryway. Lawn, garbage pick up, water and sewer provided and taken care by HOA. Must see today!! Contact your agent to schedule your appointment before is gone!!!