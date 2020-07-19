All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

8535 Hunters Key Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8535 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Townhouse located in Tampa Palms/New Tampa area. Ready and available for occupancy August 1st. Just minutes away from I-75, USF area, movies, shopping centers, restaurant and much more. Inside this unit you will find utility room with washer and dryer included. Half bathroom located downstairs for the convenience of your guests. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their private bathrooms. Spacious closets. Community offers pool and gated entryway. Lawn, garbage pick up, water and sewer provided and taken care by HOA. Must see today!! Contact your agent to schedule your appointment before is gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have any available units?
8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
