Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

8526 Hunters Key Cir

8526 Hunters Key Circle · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8526 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
volleyball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
volleyball court
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in the GATED community of Hunters Key in new Tampa. Split floor plan open design, fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher. Ceramic wood floor throughout the unit (except for bathrooms and master bedroom). Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has large closet. A convenient half bath is located on the first floor. Relax on the screened lanai with conservation and water views. Townhouse community offers volleyball court and pool. Townhouse is conveniently located to I-75, restaurants, shops, and more! Available for move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have any available units?
8526 Hunters Key Cir has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have?
Some of 8526 Hunters Key Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 Hunters Key Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Hunters Key Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Hunters Key Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 Hunters Key Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir offer parking?
No, 8526 Hunters Key Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 Hunters Key Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8526 Hunters Key Cir has a pool.
Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have accessible units?
No, 8526 Hunters Key Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Hunters Key Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8526 Hunters Key Cir has units with dishwashers.
