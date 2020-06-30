All apartments in Tampa
8509 N 15th Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8509 N 15th Street

8509 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8509 North 15th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated Spacious 4 Beds/ 2 Bths home with tiles flooring throughout -
To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Northeast Tampa. Home features tile flooring throughout. Large kitchen with all new cabinets and countertops. New bathrooms including vanity, tiles and tubs Huge fenced in backyard. Must see to. Appreciate ! Close to bus line, shopping and interstate. SECTION 8 ELIGIBLE!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE4171675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 N 15th Street have any available units?
8509 N 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8509 N 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8509 N 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 N 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 N 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8509 N 15th Street offer parking?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8509 N 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 N 15th Street have a pool?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8509 N 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 N 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 N 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 N 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

