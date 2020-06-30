8509 N 15th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Newly Renovated Spacious 4 Beds/ 2 Bths home with tiles flooring throughout -

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Northeast Tampa. Home features tile flooring throughout. Large kitchen with all new cabinets and countertops. New bathrooms including vanity, tiles and tubs Huge fenced in backyard. Must see to. Appreciate ! Close to bus line, shopping and interstate. SECTION 8 ELIGIBLE!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



(RLNE4171675)