Tampa, FL
8505 N Huntley Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8505 N Huntley Ave

8505 North Huntley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8505 North Huntley Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Bungalow Home! 1/2 Off First Month's Rent!!! - (Renovation currently in progress) - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4433490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have any available units?
8505 N Huntley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8505 N Huntley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8505 N Huntley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 N Huntley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 N Huntley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave offer parking?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have a pool?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have accessible units?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 N Huntley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 N Huntley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

