8328 Pine River Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Beautiful and Private Town-home - You are viewing a spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome nestled within the desirable Telecom's Hidden River. Just off I-75 and East Fletcher Avenue, this home is within walking distance to Starbucks, Dunkin Donut and Wendy's and 3 miles from Florida Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and Busch Gardens. The property boasts a one car garage and two car driveway, open floor-plan, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and a screen enclosed back lanai secluded with large privacy trees. Take advantage of the community pool, full gym, sauna and clubhouse that this neighborhood is known for. Water, trash and lawn maintenance are included. Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long!



**Pets need to be approved by the HOA and are subject to a $250 non-refundable deposit.



(RLNE4569425)