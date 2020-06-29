All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8328 Pine River Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8328 Pine River Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8328 Pine River Rd.

8328 Pine River Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8328 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful and Private Town-home - You are viewing a spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome nestled within the desirable Telecom's Hidden River. Just off I-75 and East Fletcher Avenue, this home is within walking distance to Starbucks, Dunkin Donut and Wendy's and 3 miles from Florida Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and Busch Gardens. The property boasts a one car garage and two car driveway, open floor-plan, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and a screen enclosed back lanai secluded with large privacy trees. Take advantage of the community pool, full gym, sauna and clubhouse that this neighborhood is known for. Water, trash and lawn maintenance are included. Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long!

**Pets need to be approved by the HOA and are subject to a $250 non-refundable deposit.

(RLNE4569425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Pine River Rd. have any available units?
8328 Pine River Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Pine River Rd. have?
Some of 8328 Pine River Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Pine River Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Pine River Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Pine River Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8328 Pine River Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8328 Pine River Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Pine River Rd. offers parking.
Does 8328 Pine River Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8328 Pine River Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Pine River Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 8328 Pine River Rd. has a pool.
Does 8328 Pine River Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8328 Pine River Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Pine River Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 Pine River Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College