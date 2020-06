Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Available: This affordable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located off of Waters Ave near I-275 and nearby major roads. It has a large front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day, gorgeous remodeled kitchen with tiled backsplash, new vanity in bathroom as well as a mix of vinyl and faux wood flooring throughout to make for effortless maintenance. Central AC! New Roof! Pet Friendly! Call Today!