8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE

8308 Torrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Torrington Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Video tour available. For Rent - sorry no pets. In the heart of New Tampa. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage. All on one floor. Screened lanai and private backyard with woods view. Open kitchen. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate toilet shower room. Richmond Place community offers a community pool, playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Zone for highly rated Clark Elementary school. Magnet, IB, charter school choices also available. Conveniently located by Publix grocery, restaurants and stores, such as Panera, Chipotle, Starbucks, Best Buy, Michaels, Home Goods, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, and Flatwoods Park. Near by University of South Florida, Advent Health, Moffitt Research, Veteran's Hospital, USAA, DTCC, Citigroup, MetLife, T-Mobile, Syniverse company. Convenient location few minutes from I-75. Contact me for showing today! $40/adult background check. Please note (1) we will check your credit report, past evictions, criminal background screening; (2) we will verify your employment; (3) income must be sufficient and verifiable; we will verify your previous landlord references. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
