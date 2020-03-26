8308 TORRINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Video tour available. For Rent - sorry no pets. In the heart of New Tampa. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage. All on one floor. Screened lanai and private backyard with woods view. Open kitchen. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate toilet shower room. Richmond Place community offers a community pool, playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Zone for highly rated Clark Elementary school. Magnet, IB, charter school choices also available. Conveniently located by Publix grocery, restaurants and stores, such as Panera, Chipotle, Starbucks, Best Buy, Michaels, Home Goods, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, and Flatwoods Park. Near by University of South Florida, Advent Health, Moffitt Research, Veteran's Hospital, USAA, DTCC, Citigroup, MetLife, T-Mobile, Syniverse company. Convenient location few minutes from I-75. Contact me for showing today! $40/adult background check. Please note (1) we will check your credit report, past evictions, criminal background screening; (2) we will verify your employment; (3) income must be sufficient and verifiable; we will verify your previous landlord references. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.