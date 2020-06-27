All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8215 N Klondyke St Unit B
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

8215 N Klondyke St Unit B

8215 N Klondyke St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8215 N Klondyke St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute 2BR/1BA Apt Close Access to Tampa Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come take a look at this well laid out unit! Located off of Bird St. and very close to I-275 and public transportation. The home includes an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel sink, white wood cabinet doors, Washer and dryer. The home also has a new roof, fresh exterior paint, laminate floors in living room and kitchen, carpet in both bedrooms, and upgraded bathroom. Will not last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have any available units?
8215 N Klondyke St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have?
Some of 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8215 N Klondyke St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B offer parking?
No, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have a pool?
No, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 N Klondyke St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College