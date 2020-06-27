8215 N Klondyke St Unit B

Amenities

Cute 2BR/1BA Apt Close Access to Tampa Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come take a look at this well laid out unit! Located off of Bird St. and very close to I-275 and public transportation. The home includes an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel sink, white wood cabinet doors, Washer and dryer. The home also has a new roof, fresh exterior paint, laminate floors in living room and kitchen, carpet in both bedrooms, and upgraded bathroom. Will not last long!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



No Pets Allowed



