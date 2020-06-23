8202 N Marks St B

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2bd / 1ba - Tampa - Property Id: 82448



New paint and floors, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bath updates and a huge master bedroom (with new windows, too!) make this a great place to live in Sulphur Springs. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is also a fenced-in yard.



The bathtub is equipped with assistance bars, and a ramp is available for the front step if needed.



If you decide to apply, there is a non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18+ who will be living at the property must apply. Please note: (1) we will check your credit and criminal background; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable.



We encourage you not to apply if your credit score is below 550, you have recently been evicted or have bad rental history.



Security Deposit ($895) and 1st month's rent ($895) are due upon signing of the lease. Your first month's rent will be prorated based on your move-in date.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82448

