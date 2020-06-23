All apartments in Tampa
8202 N Marks St B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8202 N Marks St B

8202 North Marks Street · No Longer Available
Location

8202 North Marks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2bd / 1ba - Tampa - Property Id: 82448

New paint and floors, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bath updates and a huge master bedroom (with new windows, too!) make this a great place to live in Sulphur Springs. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is also a fenced-in yard.

The bathtub is equipped with assistance bars, and a ramp is available for the front step if needed.

If you decide to apply, there is a non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18+ who will be living at the property must apply. Please note: (1) we will check your credit and criminal background; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable.

We encourage you not to apply if your credit score is below 550, you have recently been evicted or have bad rental history.

Security Deposit ($895) and 1st month's rent ($895) are due upon signing of the lease. Your first month's rent will be prorated based on your move-in date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82448
Property Id 82448

(RLNE4592694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

