Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE

8108 Hampton Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8108 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Bright & beautiful home with amazing upgrades. This pristine property shows extreme pride of ownership and is in a turn key condition. Beautiful "Venetian" model home on premium conservation lot in New Tampa's most desired gated community of Grand Hampton. This home boasts an open plan with unique architectural designs such as curved walls and art niches. The stunning kitchen offers Hancock Maple Cafe 42-inch cabinetry and Giallo Napolean granite countertops with a diagonally tiled backsplash. The extended foyer passes a den/office with double french doors and dining room with tray ceilings. At the end of the foyer you will find a large great room, adjoining kitchen, wrap-around bar, walk in pantry and breakfast nook. The fifth bedroom and third full bathroom are on the first level. A utility room and two-car garage complete the first level. The master suite, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs, along with a very spacious 19 x 28 extended game room wired for surround sound and a pool table for your entertainment! Beautiful conservation views from the screened lanai. Enjoy the carefree, resort lifestyle in this upscale, maintenance free Grand Hampton community with state of the art amenities that include lap pool, water slide, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and 24 hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

