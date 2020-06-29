8108 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Bright & beautiful home with amazing upgrades. This pristine property shows extreme pride of ownership and is in a turn key condition. Beautiful "Venetian" model home on premium conservation lot in New Tampa's most desired gated community of Grand Hampton. This home boasts an open plan with unique architectural designs such as curved walls and art niches. The stunning kitchen offers Hancock Maple Cafe 42-inch cabinetry and Giallo Napolean granite countertops with a diagonally tiled backsplash. The extended foyer passes a den/office with double french doors and dining room with tray ceilings. At the end of the foyer you will find a large great room, adjoining kitchen, wrap-around bar, walk in pantry and breakfast nook. The fifth bedroom and third full bathroom are on the first level. A utility room and two-car garage complete the first level. The master suite, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs, along with a very spacious 19 x 28 extended game room wired for surround sound and a pool table for your entertainment! Beautiful conservation views from the screened lanai. Enjoy the carefree, resort lifestyle in this upscale, maintenance free Grand Hampton community with state of the art amenities that include lap pool, water slide, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and 24 hour security.