807 E CHELSEA STREET

More than spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in Seminole Heights with a rare 1960's vibe. Gorgeous original hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Open living space donning two sets of french doors, rustic beams in ceiling, wide baseboards, and a plethora of windows allow for an influx of sunshine. The generous kitchen features a gas stove, new fridge, good size pantry and an eat-in breakfast space. New wood-look vinyl flooring in the kitchen as well as the bonus room off the rear of the home. And to top it all off, the cozy 'Mad Men era' bar is perfect for entertaining. This one of a kind bungalow is overflowing with vintage charm. Water and landscaping included, new electrical and plumbing. Shared laundry onsite and a backyard big enough for a party. Close to local shops, trendy restaurants & bars and major highways. Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and Hospitals are all nearby as well. Pet Friendly. Room sizes will be updated.