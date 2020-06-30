All apartments in Tampa
807 E CHELSEA STREET
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

807 E CHELSEA STREET

807 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
More than spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in Seminole Heights with a rare 1960's vibe. Gorgeous original hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Open living space donning two sets of french doors, rustic beams in ceiling, wide baseboards, and a plethora of windows allow for an influx of sunshine. The generous kitchen features a gas stove, new fridge, good size pantry and an eat-in breakfast space. New wood-look vinyl flooring in the kitchen as well as the bonus room off the rear of the home. And to top it all off, the cozy 'Mad Men era' bar is perfect for entertaining. This one of a kind bungalow is overflowing with vintage charm. Water and landscaping included, new electrical and plumbing. Shared laundry onsite and a backyard big enough for a party. Close to local shops, trendy restaurants & bars and major highways. Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and Hospitals are all nearby as well. Pet Friendly. Room sizes will be updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have any available units?
807 E CHELSEA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have?
Some of 807 E CHELSEA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 E CHELSEA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
807 E CHELSEA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 E CHELSEA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 E CHELSEA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 807 E CHELSEA STREET offers parking.
Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 E CHELSEA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have a pool?
No, 807 E CHELSEA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have accessible units?
No, 807 E CHELSEA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 807 E CHELSEA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 E CHELSEA STREET has units with dishwashers.

