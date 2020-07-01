805 Nick Bay Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular One of A Kind Soho Townhome - Property Id: 218349



SPECTACULAR. one of a kind townhouse in the heart of Soho. Elegantly modern, the owner spared no expense in upgrades making the home similar to those in Architectural Digest. The $75,000 kitchen renovation includes Busby White Laquer Cabinets, Thermidor appliance package & fantastic pantry . The Custom Travertine wall in the living room is breathtaking. Enjoy the surround sound. Keep cool with the $2000 belt driven fan The Townhouse has 2 large bedrooms, each with a huge custom closet. The 3rd floor master suite has all Carrera marble floors & bathroom walls. The custom built closet cost $25,000. Gorgeous hand scraped black wood floors & a large terrace add to the ambience. The owner turned the 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor into a master & closet which is nothing short of amazing. Lovely den on the first floor beautifully appointed. Plantation shutters & custom fans throughout. Top of the line custom floors & cabinets in the 2 CAR GAR!!. A must see for those with discerning taste!

