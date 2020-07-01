All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 805 Nick Bay Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
805 Nick Bay Place
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

805 Nick Bay Place

805 Nick Bay Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 Nick Bay Place, Tampa, FL 33606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular One of A Kind Soho Townhome - Property Id: 218349

SPECTACULAR. one of a kind townhouse in the heart of Soho. Elegantly modern, the owner spared no expense in upgrades making the home similar to those in Architectural Digest. The $75,000 kitchen renovation includes Busby White Laquer Cabinets, Thermidor appliance package & fantastic pantry . The Custom Travertine wall in the living room is breathtaking. Enjoy the surround sound. Keep cool with the $2000 belt driven fan The Townhouse has 2 large bedrooms, each with a huge custom closet. The 3rd floor master suite has all Carrera marble floors & bathroom walls. The custom built closet cost $25,000. Gorgeous hand scraped black wood floors & a large terrace add to the ambience. The owner turned the 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor into a master & closet which is nothing short of amazing. Lovely den on the first floor beautifully appointed. Plantation shutters & custom fans throughout. Top of the line custom floors & cabinets in the 2 CAR GAR!!. A must see for those with discerning taste!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218349
Property Id 218349

(RLNE5524452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Nick Bay Place have any available units?
805 Nick Bay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Nick Bay Place have?
Some of 805 Nick Bay Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Nick Bay Place currently offering any rent specials?
805 Nick Bay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Nick Bay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Nick Bay Place is pet friendly.
Does 805 Nick Bay Place offer parking?
No, 805 Nick Bay Place does not offer parking.
Does 805 Nick Bay Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Nick Bay Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Nick Bay Place have a pool?
No, 805 Nick Bay Place does not have a pool.
Does 805 Nick Bay Place have accessible units?
No, 805 Nick Bay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Nick Bay Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Nick Bay Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College