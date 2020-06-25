All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019

804 East Hanna Avenue

804 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

804 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please ask about the NO CLOSING COST limited down incentive program. Located 4 miles to Tampa's $3 Billion Water Street business district. This is an opportunity to get in to Tampa's exploding Urban Core at an affordable price. This home is in very desired Old Seminole Heights. Proximity to Restaurant Row on Florida Ave, shops, 3 miles to Armature Works, and nearby city parks. Only a few minutesGÇÖ drive to Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, and I-275. NO FLOOD ZONE. Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youGÇÖll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package as well as a Whirlpool washer and dryer set. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. Keep your lawn green with complimentary irrigation system. Enjoy the comfort and assurance with a 1-year all-inclusive warranty as well as a 10-year builder structural warranty.

Listing Courtesy Of CTV REAL ESTATE

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 East Hanna Avenue have any available units?
804 East Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 East Hanna Avenue have?
Some of 804 East Hanna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 East Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
804 East Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 East Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 East Hanna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 804 East Hanna Avenue offer parking?
No, 804 East Hanna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 804 East Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 East Hanna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 East Hanna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 804 East Hanna Avenue has a pool.
Does 804 East Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 804 East Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 804 East Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 East Hanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
