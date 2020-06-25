802 East Hanna Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the best values in Seminole Heights. Suited for a buyer seeking a larger home in Seminole Heights, this move in ready 2023 square foot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is picture-perfect with easy access to both the east and west side of this Historic community. There is plenty of parking for an RV or boat which is a rare find for the area. This home is the perfect set up for a rental investment and has lots of Air BnB potential. The smooth layout of this home creates many options for the homeowner. Multiple entryways allow for a private home office or access for guests. The bedroom layout creates multiple options for the homeowner. The enclosed Florida room is full of natural light from its southern exposure. Relax in your large open living area with fire place center piece or dine in your large dining space just off the all new updated kitchen. Other improvements include all new electrical, updated plumbing, new flooring, new fixtures, exterior doors, new blinds, new hot water Heater, and updated bathrooms. Outdoors youGÇÖll find multiple areas perfect for a BBQ set up or to simply enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Fresh landscaping and trimmed trees form some amazing curb appeal. Close to everything Seminole Heights is known for. Top Tampa Restaurants, I-275, Downtown Tampa, Entertainment Districts, Publix, Busch Gardens, TIA, are all minutes away. You donGÇÖt want to miss a peek at this home. Call today for your private Showing!



Listing Courtesy Of CTV REAL ESTATE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



