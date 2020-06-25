All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

802 East Hanna Avenue

802 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of the best values in Seminole Heights. Suited for a buyer seeking a larger home in Seminole Heights, this move in ready 2023 square foot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is picture-perfect with easy access to both the east and west side of this Historic community. There is plenty of parking for an RV or boat which is a rare find for the area. This home is the perfect set up for a rental investment and has lots of Air BnB potential. The smooth layout of this home creates many options for the homeowner. Multiple entryways allow for a private home office or access for guests. The bedroom layout creates multiple options for the homeowner. The enclosed Florida room is full of natural light from its southern exposure. Relax in your large open living area with fire place center piece or dine in your large dining space just off the all new updated kitchen. Other improvements include all new electrical, updated plumbing, new flooring, new fixtures, exterior doors, new blinds, new hot water Heater, and updated bathrooms. Outdoors youGÇÖll find multiple areas perfect for a BBQ set up or to simply enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Fresh landscaping and trimmed trees form some amazing curb appeal. Close to everything Seminole Heights is known for. Top Tampa Restaurants, I-275, Downtown Tampa, Entertainment Districts, Publix, Busch Gardens, TIA, are all minutes away. You donGÇÖt want to miss a peek at this home. Call today for your private Showing!

Listing Courtesy Of CTV REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 East Hanna Avenue have any available units?
802 East Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 East Hanna Avenue have?
Some of 802 East Hanna Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 East Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 East Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 East Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 East Hanna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 802 East Hanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 East Hanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 East Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 East Hanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 East Hanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 East Hanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 East Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 East Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 East Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 East Hanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
