7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage new construction

Rent includes Pool and Lawn Maintenance!!!! Welcome to Tuscany! GATED!! Top A+SCHOOL!! This executive home features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car garage, an overside family room upstairs and a POOL. The first level boasts florida living with the open floor plan, kitchen/family room and living/dining room combo. Upstairs, you will find all 3 bedrooms and an the bonus room that can be used as a playground, a game room, an extra bedroom or any combination of things based on your home’s life plan. This home looks and feels like new construction built just for you!. Tampa Palms is a master planned community with excellent schools and is convenient to USF, Moffitt, VA, golf courses, restaurants, shopping and interstates. Call today for your personal tour!!