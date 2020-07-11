All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE

7825 Tuscany Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Tuscany Woods Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Rent includes Pool and Lawn Maintenance!!!! Welcome to Tuscany! GATED!! Top A+SCHOOL!! This executive home features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car garage, an overside family room upstairs and a POOL. The first level boasts florida living with the open floor plan, kitchen/family room and living/dining room combo. Upstairs, you will find all 3 bedrooms and an the bonus room that can be used as a playground, a game room, an extra bedroom or any combination of things based on your home’s life plan. This home looks and feels like new construction built just for you!. Tampa Palms is a master planned community with excellent schools and is convenient to USF, Moffitt, VA, golf courses, restaurants, shopping and interstates. Call today for your personal tour!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2424 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 TUSCANY WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
