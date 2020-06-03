All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7315 Dartmouth

7315 N Dartmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7315 N Dartmouth Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Shorter-term rental rates and booking info.

$750/week (7 nights & 8 days) or $1950/month Plus Taxes (12%) includes all services: Electricity, Water, Dsl, Cable TV.

The rates include bed linens and towels but there in NOT daily maid service

Check in is at 3:00 PM and check out is 11:00 AM.

To reserve the home a $200 deposit is required, the rental should be paid in full 15 days prior to your arrival.

A $200 fully refundable security deposit + $100 one time cleaning fee is required prior to your check-in date. Pets are welcome but there is an additional $50.00 pet fee.

Payment is by Certified Check,Personal check, Money Order Or Visa/MasterCard/friendly Express.

Before contacting us, please check our calendar.

Note: Until confirmed, rates are subject to change without notice.

A Small two bedroom, fully furnished in Seminole Heights. It has a unique charm of a bygone era yet is has all the modern conveniences. It is only minutes from the Tampa convention center, The performing arts center, St. Pete Times Forum, Yankees spring training, Busch Gardens, MOSI, Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, Lowery Park Zoo & the Florida Aquarium. It is Less than an hour to the beaches, Disney World, Universal Studio, Sea World & Tarpon Springs.

Turn key and ready for you to move into. A kitchen loaded with dishes, pots/pans, utensils & linens. No need to call the utility company because all of the services are active including high speed wireless internet & cable TV & a video library of 30,000+ movies for any rainy days.

Electronic key less entry (you chose the 4 digit code) changed each time a guest vacates for maximum security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Dartmouth have any available units?
7315 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7315 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 Dartmouth is pet friendly.
Does 7315 Dartmouth offer parking?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Dartmouth have a pool?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 Dartmouth does not have units with air conditioning.
