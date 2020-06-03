7315 Dartmouth

Amenities

pet friendly internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Shorter-term rental rates and booking info.



$750/week (7 nights & 8 days) or $1950/month Plus Taxes (12%) includes all services: Electricity, Water, Dsl, Cable TV.



The rates include bed linens and towels but there in NOT daily maid service



Check in is at 3:00 PM and check out is 11:00 AM.



To reserve the home a $200 deposit is required, the rental should be paid in full 15 days prior to your arrival.



A $200 fully refundable security deposit + $100 one time cleaning fee is required prior to your check-in date. Pets are welcome but there is an additional $50.00 pet fee.



Payment is by Certified Check,Personal check, Money Order Or Visa/MasterCard/friendly Express.



Before contacting us, please check our calendar.



Note: Until confirmed, rates are subject to change without notice.



A Small two bedroom, fully furnished in Seminole Heights. It has a unique charm of a bygone era yet is has all the modern conveniences. It is only minutes from the Tampa convention center, The performing arts center, St. Pete Times Forum, Yankees spring training, Busch Gardens, MOSI, Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, Lowery Park Zoo & the Florida Aquarium. It is Less than an hour to the beaches, Disney World, Universal Studio, Sea World & Tarpon Springs.



Turn key and ready for you to move into. A kitchen loaded with dishes, pots/pans, utensils & linens. No need to call the utility company because all of the services are active including high speed wireless internet & cable TV & a video library of 30,000+ movies for any rainy days.



Electronic key less entry (you chose the 4 digit code) changed each time a guest vacates for maximum security.