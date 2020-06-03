All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

7211 N Taliaferro Ave

7211 North Taliaferro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7211 North Taliaferro Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous bugalow. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful Bungalow in Seminole Heights! This home is situated in one of Tampa's oldest communities. The home is a split 3 bedroom 2 bathroom updated bungalow home. Living Room Dining Room combination floor plan with New laminate flooring. The home has been freshly painted, new plumbing throughout and brand new AC installed 2 weeks ago. The front porch is great for relaxing and catching a nice breeze. The home has a huge backyard perfect for entertaining. It is centrally located in Tampa and just 20 minutes to get anywhere in the city. Walking distance (about a mile) from Lowry Park Zoo.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5524742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have any available units?
7211 N Taliaferro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have?
Some of 7211 N Taliaferro Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 N Taliaferro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7211 N Taliaferro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 N Taliaferro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave offers parking.
Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have a pool?
No, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have accessible units?
No, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 N Taliaferro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7211 N Taliaferro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
