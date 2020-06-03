7211 N Taliaferro Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous bugalow. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful Bungalow in Seminole Heights! This home is situated in one of Tampa's oldest communities. The home is a split 3 bedroom 2 bathroom updated bungalow home. Living Room Dining Room combination floor plan with New laminate flooring. The home has been freshly painted, new plumbing throughout and brand new AC installed 2 weeks ago. The front porch is great for relaxing and catching a nice breeze. The home has a huge backyard perfect for entertaining. It is centrally located in Tampa and just 20 minutes to get anywhere in the city. Walking distance (about a mile) from Lowry Park Zoo.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



