7208 N Nebraska Ave #2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

7208 N Nebraska Ave #2

7208 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
Updated Studio Available in Old Seminole Heights - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Updated efficiency on Nebraska Ave near E Sligh Ave. Nearby restaurants include Blue Sea Seafood Market & Restaurant, Krispy Krab 2 and Three Coins Diner. This property features newer floors, grey tile and updated kitchen.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1758538

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4343379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have any available units?
7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 N Nebraska Ave #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

