7208 N Nebraska Ave #2

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed

Updated Studio Available in Old Seminole Heights - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Updated efficiency on Nebraska Ave near E Sligh Ave. Nearby restaurants include Blue Sea Seafood Market & Restaurant, Krispy Krab 2 and Three Coins Diner. This property features newer floors, grey tile and updated kitchen.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1758538



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4343379)