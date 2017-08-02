All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:30 PM

717 Cruise View Drive

717 Cruise View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
See the Video Property Tour

Available 08/09/19. **24-hour guard gated community of Island Place on desirable Harbour Island. This 1 - Bedroom, 1 - Bathroom condo has an attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with living room dining room combo. Ceiling fans, walk-in closet, breakfast bar, washer and dryer in the unit. Appliances include range, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. This is a spacious corner residence with extra windows and view of Channelside & Garrison Cruise Ship Terminal. The Harbour Island location is convenient to downtown Tampa, Channelside, St. Pete Times Forum, all the shops and restaurants of South Tampa, Crosstown expressway and I-275. Community pool, Fitness center, Tennis Courts. Tenant pays for parking pass - $25 each. No pets per owner. No warranty on washer and dryer. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Cruise View Drive have any available units?
717 Cruise View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Cruise View Drive have?
Some of 717 Cruise View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Cruise View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Cruise View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Cruise View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 717 Cruise View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 717 Cruise View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 Cruise View Drive does offer parking.
Does 717 Cruise View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Cruise View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Cruise View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 717 Cruise View Drive has a pool.
Does 717 Cruise View Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Cruise View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Cruise View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Cruise View Drive has units with dishwashers.
