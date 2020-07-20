Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7107 S. Westshore Blvd. Available 03/08/19 Luxurious, Newer South Tampa Home! - Spacious South Tampa home boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 car garage home by Domain Homes. You will love the open layout with a fabulous kitchen featuring upgraded counter tops, and appliances. Great room downstairs boasting wood plank tile flooring and 9ft 4in ceilings. The spacious master suite boasts a trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a garden tub. The large 3 car garage is further enlarged by 1/2 space that is perfect for a shop. Very close proximity to MacDill AFB (5 mins) - Downtown Soho (15 minutes) - St. Petersburg (15-20 minutes)



***military applications reimbursed***



(RLNE4715964)