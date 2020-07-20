Amenities
7107 S. Westshore Blvd. Available 03/08/19 Luxurious, Newer South Tampa Home! - Spacious South Tampa home boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 car garage home by Domain Homes. You will love the open layout with a fabulous kitchen featuring upgraded counter tops, and appliances. Great room downstairs boasting wood plank tile flooring and 9ft 4in ceilings. The spacious master suite boasts a trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a garden tub. The large 3 car garage is further enlarged by 1/2 space that is perfect for a shop. Very close proximity to MacDill AFB (5 mins) - Downtown Soho (15 minutes) - St. Petersburg (15-20 minutes)
***military applications reimbursed***
(RLNE4715964)