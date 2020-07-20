All apartments in Tampa
7107 S. Westshore Blvd.
7107 S. Westshore Blvd.

7107 S West Shore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7107 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7107 S. Westshore Blvd. Available 03/08/19 Luxurious, Newer South Tampa Home! - Spacious South Tampa home boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 car garage home by Domain Homes. You will love the open layout with a fabulous kitchen featuring upgraded counter tops, and appliances. Great room downstairs boasting wood plank tile flooring and 9ft 4in ceilings. The spacious master suite boasts a trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a garden tub. The large 3 car garage is further enlarged by 1/2 space that is perfect for a shop. Very close proximity to MacDill AFB (5 mins) - Downtown Soho (15 minutes) - St. Petersburg (15-20 minutes)

***military applications reimbursed***

(RLNE4715964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

