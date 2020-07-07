7105 Navin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Home in Seminole Heights - Beautiful, vintage and custom with craftsman, real wood, hand made cabinetry and trim throughout. The home still has its hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathroom and vintage checkered tile in the enclosed, air-conditioned sunroom, up front. There are large bedrooms with ample closet space for the age of the home. The carport comfortably fits 2 cars under cover and a third car fits in the driveway inside of the fully fenced in and very large yard.



BASIC LAWN CARE AND GAS IS INCLUDED IN THIS RENT PRICE! The stove and water heater are both gas and the dryer hook up is set for gas or electric so the power bill will be very affordable. The utility room has the washer/dryer hook up and space for your tools or storage.



Easy to see - for viewing call (813) 515-4882



Application Fee: $60.00 per person over 18

Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval

Security Deposit $1500.00* additional deposit may be required based on credit

First Month Rent $1300.00 + $9.50 mo. Property Liability Insurance

Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (must be owner approved)

*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and current Vet records required



(RLNE4814220)