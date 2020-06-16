Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom. Central heating and air, washer/dryer, and onsite parking. Renovated unit with the following amenities:

-Renovated kitchen and bathroom

- Tile throughout

- Central heating and air conditioning

-Open family room concept

- Washer and Dryer included Apartment is located in quiet neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base, West School Elementary, Robinson High School, parks, shopping centers, and public transportation.



7104 s Kissimmee st



(RLNE5101745)