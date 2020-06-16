All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7104 S Kissimmee St

7104 South Kissimmee Street · (813) 474-7410
Location

7104 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom. Central heating and air, washer/dryer, and onsite parking. Renovated unit with the following amenities:
-Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Tile throughout
- Central heating and air conditioning
-Open family room concept
- Washer and Dryer included Apartment is located in quiet neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base, West School Elementary, Robinson High School, parks, shopping centers, and public transportation.

7104 s Kissimmee st

(RLNE5101745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 S Kissimmee St have any available units?
7104 S Kissimmee St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 S Kissimmee St have?
Some of 7104 S Kissimmee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 S Kissimmee St currently offering any rent specials?
7104 S Kissimmee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 S Kissimmee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 S Kissimmee St is pet friendly.
Does 7104 S Kissimmee St offer parking?
Yes, 7104 S Kissimmee St does offer parking.
Does 7104 S Kissimmee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 S Kissimmee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 S Kissimmee St have a pool?
No, 7104 S Kissimmee St does not have a pool.
Does 7104 S Kissimmee St have accessible units?
No, 7104 S Kissimmee St does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 S Kissimmee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 S Kissimmee St has units with dishwashers.
