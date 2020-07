Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 1 BATH HOME. LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH MAIN LIVING AREA AND BEDROOMS OF THIS HOME. . LARGE PORCH AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE OF THE HOME. GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. NEAR TOO MANY AMENITIES SUCH AS RESTAURANTS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND MUCH MORE