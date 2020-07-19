All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

705 Mainsail Drive

705 Mainsail Drive · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Mainsail Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Mainsail Drive · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Harbour Island Condo 3BR/2BA w/2 car garage, includes water, sewer and trash. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 6/22/2020. Spacious 3BR/2BA condo with 2 car garage located in Island Place on Harbour Island. Condo features an open floorplan. Enter on lower level and take steps up to the spacious living area. Condo features ceramic tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and baths and carpet on stairways. Next to living area you will enter the dining area that is attached to the great kitchen. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet an counter space. Master bedroom located off living area and features a master bathroom with tub. Two spacious guest bedrooms located on third level feature wood floors and share a guest bathroom with walk in shower. Condo also has an inside laundry room with washer and dryer and balcony with views of the complex. Great Harbour Island location close to: Tampa Convention Center, Sail Pavilion, Downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Sparkman's Wharf and the Selmon Expressway.Priced to rent, so call now to view this great location.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1859046?accessKey=5e04

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5126426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Mainsail Drive have any available units?
705 Mainsail Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Mainsail Drive have?
Some of 705 Mainsail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Mainsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Mainsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Mainsail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Mainsail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Mainsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Mainsail Drive offers parking.
Does 705 Mainsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Mainsail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Mainsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 705 Mainsail Drive has a pool.
Does 705 Mainsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Mainsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Mainsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Mainsail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
