705 Mainsail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Great Harbour Island Condo 3BR/2BA w/2 car garage, includes water, sewer and trash. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 6/22/2020. Spacious 3BR/2BA condo with 2 car garage located in Island Place on Harbour Island. Condo features an open floorplan. Enter on lower level and take steps up to the spacious living area. Condo features ceramic tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and baths and carpet on stairways. Next to living area you will enter the dining area that is attached to the great kitchen. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet an counter space. Master bedroom located off living area and features a master bathroom with tub. Two spacious guest bedrooms located on third level feature wood floors and share a guest bathroom with walk in shower. Condo also has an inside laundry room with washer and dryer and balcony with views of the complex. Great Harbour Island location close to: Tampa Convention Center, Sail Pavilion, Downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Sparkman's Wharf and the Selmon Expressway.Priced to rent, so call now to view this great location.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1859046?accessKey=5e04



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5126426)