7006 S Mascotte St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This truly is a Jewel in South Tampa completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Ground floor unit with beautiful front door with bevel glass greets you as you enter into a spacious open layout with neutral colors throughout and ceramic tile in all areas. Living room features sliding glass doors with inserted mini blind system that leads out to an open deck for you to enjoy. There is a fully appointed kitchen with expresso colored kitchen cabinets granite counter tops new high end appliances. Bathroom has designer tiles, granite counter with modern sink and vanity, glass shower doors with designer tile with cutouts and sitting bench built into the shower stall also has rainfall shower head. Laundry closet has stack washer/dryer. Bedrooms have good size closets with turbine ceiling fans with remote. Each unit has assigned parking space with security gated entrance. Outside property is fully fenced with Community deck patio and bbq area. Located near Picnic Island, Tampa Yacht Marina, Hula Bay, Salt Shack ,MacDill AFB, Selmon Cross town, Gandy Bridge, Downtown, Channel side, Hyde Park ,SoHo, Ybor City, Hospitals, Tampa International Airport, all major shopping and entertainment. We will consider lower credit score with additional 1 month8099s rent. Military discount off 2nd month8099s rent call for details.