Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

7006 S Mascotte St

7006 South Mascotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7006 South Mascotte Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This truly is a Jewel in South Tampa completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Ground floor unit with beautiful front door with bevel glass greets you as you enter into a spacious open layout with neutral colors throughout and ceramic tile in all areas. Living room features sliding glass doors with inserted mini blind system that leads out to an open deck for you to enjoy. There is a fully appointed kitchen with expresso colored kitchen cabinets granite counter tops new high end appliances. Bathroom has designer tiles, granite counter with modern sink and vanity, glass shower doors with designer tile with cutouts and sitting bench built into the shower stall also has rainfall shower head. Laundry closet has stack washer/dryer. Bedrooms have good size closets with turbine ceiling fans with remote. Each unit has assigned parking space with security gated entrance. Outside property is fully fenced with Community deck patio and bbq area. Located near Picnic Island, Tampa Yacht Marina, Hula Bay, Salt Shack ,MacDill AFB, Selmon Cross town, Gandy Bridge, Downtown, Channel side, Hyde Park ,SoHo, Ybor City, Hospitals, Tampa International Airport, all major shopping and entertainment. We will consider lower credit score with additional 1 month8099s rent. Military discount off 2nd month8099s rent call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 S Mascotte St have any available units?
7006 S Mascotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 S Mascotte St have?
Some of 7006 S Mascotte St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 S Mascotte St currently offering any rent specials?
7006 S Mascotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 S Mascotte St pet-friendly?
No, 7006 S Mascotte St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7006 S Mascotte St offer parking?
Yes, 7006 S Mascotte St offers parking.
Does 7006 S Mascotte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7006 S Mascotte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 S Mascotte St have a pool?
No, 7006 S Mascotte St does not have a pool.
Does 7006 S Mascotte St have accessible units?
No, 7006 S Mascotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 S Mascotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 S Mascotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
