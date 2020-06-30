7006 N 15th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89c35c1020 ---- BEAUTIFULL 3BD/2BA LOCATED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS! The open floor plan features high-quality wood flooring, tons of natural lighting and a neutral color scheme allowing for any decor style! Kitchen is fully upgraded including brick stone flooring, stunning granite counter tops, 42 inch custom made wooden cabinetry and a top of the line stainless steel appliance package including fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher! The split bedroom floor plan allows for additional privacy. Master suite is spacious and includes private bath with floating vanity and shower/tub combo. Second and third bedrooms are perfectly sized for all your needs. From the sliding glass doors, in both the living room and master suite, you have access to the oversized fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining friends and family. For additional storage there is a shed in the back yard, as well as a one car garage with plenty of parking space as well. Located only a few minutes from I-275 you will have an easy commute to Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB. Close to great local dining, shopping and entertainment, including Lowry Park Zoo and Hillsborough River drop offs. Small pets welcome, max 20 lbs. Home is occupied and will be available to move in June 18, 2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Fenced Garage Granite Counter Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Storage Shed Washer/Dryer Hookups