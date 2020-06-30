All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

7006 N 15th St

7006 N 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

7006 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89c35c1020 ---- BEAUTIFULL 3BD/2BA LOCATED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS! The open floor plan features high-quality wood flooring, tons of natural lighting and a neutral color scheme allowing for any decor style! Kitchen is fully upgraded including brick stone flooring, stunning granite counter tops, 42 inch custom made wooden cabinetry and a top of the line stainless steel appliance package including fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher! The split bedroom floor plan allows for additional privacy. Master suite is spacious and includes private bath with floating vanity and shower/tub combo. Second and third bedrooms are perfectly sized for all your needs. From the sliding glass doors, in both the living room and master suite, you have access to the oversized fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining friends and family. For additional storage there is a shed in the back yard, as well as a one car garage with plenty of parking space as well. Located only a few minutes from I-275 you will have an easy commute to Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB. Close to great local dining, shopping and entertainment, including Lowry Park Zoo and Hillsborough River drop offs. Small pets welcome, max 20 lbs. Home is occupied and will be available to move in June 18, 2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Fenced Garage Granite Counter Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Storage Shed Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 N 15th St have any available units?
7006 N 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 N 15th St have?
Some of 7006 N 15th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 N 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
7006 N 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 N 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7006 N 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 7006 N 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 7006 N 15th St offers parking.
Does 7006 N 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 N 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 N 15th St have a pool?
No, 7006 N 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 7006 N 15th St have accessible units?
No, 7006 N 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 N 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 N 15th St has units with dishwashers.

