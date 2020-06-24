All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

7001 N. Navin Ave

7001 North Navin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7001 North Navin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Seminole Heights - Updated Home! - This bungalow is nearly 1,200 square foot in highly desirable Seminole Heights area off of Central and north of Sligh Ave. The home has been given a terrific makeover and is move in ready! Shiny hardwood floors with ceramic tile in the wet areas. The kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a gas range. The master bathroom has been beautifully updated and the bedroom has a woman's dream closet. Call to see it soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3524367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 N. Navin Ave have any available units?
7001 N. Navin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 N. Navin Ave have?
Some of 7001 N. Navin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 N. Navin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7001 N. Navin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 N. Navin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7001 N. Navin Ave offer parking?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7001 N. Navin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 N. Navin Ave have a pool?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7001 N. Navin Ave have accessible units?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 N. Navin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 N. Navin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
