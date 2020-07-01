All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7 Jackson

7 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 Jackson Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Downtown Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Special rates per month plus electric

Nicely and modern Decorated full 2 bedroom 1 Bath
Porcelain Tiled floors
Full Kitchen with granite counter top
Stainless steel Utensils and housewares, everything included
Fully Furnished
King Size Beds with Linens
walk in closet
Dining Room
Living room with Flat Screen TV and sleeper sofa
Washer and Dryer
WIFI
Cable TV
Gated car parking for one vehicle, can pay for additional 1 vehicle

Conveniently located near downtown, walking distance to easy going Circle and the restaurants and bars of downtown Hollywood, close to expressways, airport, beaches, Major Shopping centers and Casino.
The apartment is fully furnished including all linens and housewares.
Power, water, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer is included as well as gated parking
Available yearly immediately

Fully upgraded 2 bedroom unit EAST of I95 Amazing location, minutes away from Downtown Hollywood and Beaches. NO age restrictions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Jackson have any available units?
7 Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Jackson have?
Some of 7 Jackson's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
7 Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 7 Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7 Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 7 Jackson offers parking.
Does 7 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Jackson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Jackson have a pool?
No, 7 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 7 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 7 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.

