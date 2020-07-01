Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Special rates per month plus electric



Nicely and modern Decorated full 2 bedroom 1 Bath

Porcelain Tiled floors

Full Kitchen with granite counter top

Stainless steel Utensils and housewares, everything included

Fully Furnished

King Size Beds with Linens

walk in closet

Dining Room

Living room with Flat Screen TV and sleeper sofa

Washer and Dryer

WIFI

Cable TV

Gated car parking for one vehicle, can pay for additional 1 vehicle



Conveniently located near downtown, walking distance to easy going Circle and the restaurants and bars of downtown Hollywood, close to expressways, airport, beaches, Major Shopping centers and Casino.

The apartment is fully furnished including all linens and housewares.

Power, water, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer is included as well as gated parking

Available yearly immediately



Fully upgraded 2 bedroom unit EAST of I95 Amazing location, minutes away from Downtown Hollywood and Beaches. NO age restrictions!