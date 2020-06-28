6829 S Shamrock Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully landscaped and nicely updated 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom single family home with 2,062 SF of living space and a 2-car detached garage. This home has a den, formal dining room and eating space in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room and access to the screened in patio and large wood deck, with nice fenced in back yard. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. This home has blinds and ceiling fans, flooring is wood, tile and carpet, washer and dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet, twin sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Lawn care is included in the rent. All Pets must be approved by the owner. The 1st lease will end May 31, 2020, leases after that will be for 12 months.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



