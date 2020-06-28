All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:09 AM

6829 S Shamrock Rd

6829 South Shamrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

6829 South Shamrock Road, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This beautifully landscaped and nicely updated 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom single family home with 2,062 SF of living space and a 2-car detached garage. This home has a den, formal dining room and eating space in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room and access to the screened in patio and large wood deck, with nice fenced in back yard. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. This home has blinds and ceiling fans, flooring is wood, tile and carpet, washer and dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet, twin sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Lawn care is included in the rent. All Pets must be approved by the owner. The 1st lease will end May 31, 2020, leases after that will be for 12 months.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have any available units?
6829 S Shamrock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have?
Some of 6829 S Shamrock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S Shamrock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S Shamrock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S Shamrock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 S Shamrock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6829 S Shamrock Rd offers parking.
Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 S Shamrock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have a pool?
No, 6829 S Shamrock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have accessible units?
No, 6829 S Shamrock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S Shamrock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 S Shamrock Rd has units with dishwashers.
