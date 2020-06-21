All apartments in Tampa
6605 North Elizabeth Street.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM

6605 North Elizabeth Street

6605 Elizabeth Street · (813) 708-1996
Location

6605 Elizabeth Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES. Great Room, Dining Room, Luxury Kitchen with Updated Cabinets, Granite Counters, Classic Fixtures, New Stainless Steel Appliances including Side by Side Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher and Smooth Top Range. All Bedrooms are Located on the First Floor with a Bonus Loft or 4th Bedroom Upstairs, Master Suite Boasts His and Her Vanities, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. All Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout with Carpet in the Bedrooms and Loft. Four Ceiling Fans, Separate One Car Parking Space with Additional Attached Man-Cave or She-Shed and Laundry Connections. Lawn Service Included. Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions:
From I-275 N, Exit 48 Sligh Ave. Left on Sligh, Left on N Central Ave, Left on E Knollwood St, Right on N Elizabeth, house on left

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,725, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have any available units?
6605 North Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 6605 North Elizabeth Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 North Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
6605 North Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 North Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 North Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 6605 North Elizabeth Street does offer parking.
Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 North Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 6605 North Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 6605 North Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 North Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 North Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.

