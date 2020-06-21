6605 North Elizabeth Street.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES. Great Room, Dining Room, Luxury Kitchen with Updated Cabinets, Granite Counters, Classic Fixtures, New Stainless Steel Appliances including Side by Side Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher and Smooth Top Range. All Bedrooms are Located on the First Floor with a Bonus Loft or 4th Bedroom Upstairs, Master Suite Boasts His and Her Vanities, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. All Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout with Carpet in the Bedrooms and Loft. Four Ceiling Fans, Separate One Car Parking Space with Additional Attached Man-Cave or She-Shed and Laundry Connections. Lawn Service Included. Pet w/Owner Approval



Directions:

From I-275 N, Exit 48 Sligh Ave. Left on Sligh, Left on N Central Ave, Left on E Knollwood St, Right on N Elizabeth, house on left



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,725, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.